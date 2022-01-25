Citigroup Increases Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $33.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.51.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Halliburton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.