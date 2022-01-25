Citigroup Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $40.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OXY. Societe Generale upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,074,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,537,342. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 56,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,117,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 952,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,600,000 after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

