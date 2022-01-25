Citigroup Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $40.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OXY. Societe Generale upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.
Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,074,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,537,342. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $37.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 56,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,117,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 952,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,600,000 after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
