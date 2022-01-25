Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRXT shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CRXT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. 108,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,379. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31. Clarus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRXT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

