Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:CCO opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.49. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468,846 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,003 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $8,960,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 81.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after buying an additional 3,124,548 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

