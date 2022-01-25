Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 2,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 924,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

YOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Clear Secure by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Clear Secure by 688.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

