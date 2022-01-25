ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.48

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and traded as low as $23.52. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 47,393 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.48.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.