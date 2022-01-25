Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Sold by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.32% of Clearfield worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $900,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Clearfield by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Clearfield by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 7,946.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $675.10 million, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.03. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

