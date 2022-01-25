CloakCoin Trading 19.9% Lower This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $628.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00016138 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007778 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,754,852 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

