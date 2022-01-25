Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Down 9.6%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s stock price fell 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.16 and last traded at $84.30. 103,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,239,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.28.

Several research firms have commented on NET. Cowen increased their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of -124.60 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.56.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $9,833,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 675,355 shares of company stock valued at $103,432,894. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

