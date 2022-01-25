CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

