CNA Financial Corp Acquires 2,500 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

NYSE:J traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,505. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

