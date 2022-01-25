CNA Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CNA Financial Corp cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $143.26. 464,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,242,928. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

