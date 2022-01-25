CNA Financial Corp Sells 550 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 38.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 157.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,575,000 after acquiring an additional 74,228 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 29.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 10.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

MIDD stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,398. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $129.40 and a 52 week high of $200.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

