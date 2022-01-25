CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446,211 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.02% of CNH Industrial worth $235,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,465 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 152,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 139,674 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,389,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,518,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNHI. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. 98,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,522. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

