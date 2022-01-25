CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 912,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

