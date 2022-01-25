CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Trading Down 3.2%

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.37. 241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of CNP Assurances from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28.

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

