Cobak Token (CBK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.22 Million

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $48.64 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00005450 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cobak Token has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.83 or 0.06581254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,650.27 or 0.99967660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,341,789 coins. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr . Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

