Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 98,932 shares.The stock last traded at $52.68 and had previously closed at $52.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

