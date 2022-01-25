Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 108,152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,414,000. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

