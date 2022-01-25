Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,112 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,306 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $391,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,210 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,034,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.