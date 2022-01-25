Coin98 Achieves Market Capitalization of $282.34 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00004138 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $282.34 million and approximately $29.43 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008245 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

