Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Mizuho

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

COIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.45.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $191.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.08. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $162.51 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total transaction of $23,970,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,144 shares of company stock worth $136,837,785 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

