Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 6.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $220.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as low as $179.78 and last traded at $179.78. 35,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,464,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.48.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COIN. lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.45.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total transaction of $7,105,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total value of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 421,144 shares of company stock valued at $136,837,785.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 53.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.22 and a 200-day moving average of $265.08.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

