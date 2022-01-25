CoinLoan (CLT) Hits One Day Volume of $395,332.00

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. CoinLoan has a market cap of $43.20 million and approximately $395,332.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One CoinLoan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.16 or 0.00060581 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00050263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.96 or 0.06583941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,581.31 or 1.00022288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00048873 BTC.

CoinLoan Coin Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.