Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.65

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 36776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.96. The company has a market cap of C$66.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97.

In other news, Director Robert John Briscoe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,210,714 shares in the company, valued at C$3,579,106.90. Insiders sold 239,500 shares of company stock worth $203,190 over the last ninety days.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

