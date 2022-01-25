Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.96 and traded as low as C$0.66. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 90,762 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of C$67.29 million and a P/E ratio of 18.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.96.

In other news, Director Robert John Briscoe sold 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$67,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,110,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,494,106.90. Insiders have sold a total of 239,500 shares of company stock valued at $203,190 in the last quarter.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

