Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $1,103,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.