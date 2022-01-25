Collective Price Tops $0.29 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Collective has traded 59.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Collective has a total market cap of $75,371.94 and approximately $14.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006241 BTC.

About Collective

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

