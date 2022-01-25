Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $185.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.78.

Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.27. 11,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.59. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after acquiring an additional 412,417 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

