Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 58,213 shares.The stock last traded at $137.28 and had previously closed at $139.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIGI. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day moving average is $135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently -3.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

