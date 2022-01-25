Color Platform (CLR) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $741,378.96 and approximately $73.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 74.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,238.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.27 or 0.00782177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00242781 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00023219 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

