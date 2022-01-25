Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Stake Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Columbia Banking System worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 335.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COLB stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.94. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

COLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

