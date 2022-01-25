Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lifted by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,120 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 67.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,038,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $59,205,000 after purchasing an additional 417,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,959,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $572,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,696,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $96,744,000 after purchasing an additional 822,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $15,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $228.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

