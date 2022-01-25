Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €7.40 ($8.41) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.71 ($7.63).

ETR CBK traded down €0.27 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €7.12 ($8.09). 9,049,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 1-year high of €7.97 ($9.06). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of -3.06.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

