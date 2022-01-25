Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) PT Raised to €9.10

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from €8.90 ($10.11) to €9.10 ($10.34) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €7.00 ($7.95) to €10.00 ($11.36) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.
CRZBY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. 66,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,342. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08.
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
