Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) PT Raised to €9.10

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from €8.90 ($10.11) to €9.10 ($10.34) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €7.00 ($7.95) to €10.00 ($11.36) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

CRZBY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. 66,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,342. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

