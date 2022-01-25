Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 33,558 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 158.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Discovery by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.