Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.