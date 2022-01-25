Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 109.8% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -304.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

