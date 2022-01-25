Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,761 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FL. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after purchasing an additional 445,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,181,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FL opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on FL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

