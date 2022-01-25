Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 127.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $348.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

