Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.35 Million Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,510 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 135.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

NYSE EQNR opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

