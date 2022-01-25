Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.77 and a 200-day moving average of $119.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

