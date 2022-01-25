Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Lakeland Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LKFN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.79. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

