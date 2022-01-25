Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,547 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 201,427 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 162,056 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDRX opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

