Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,557 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Loews by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Loews by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 577,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10. Loews Co. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

