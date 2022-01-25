Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 7,386 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.11% of PGT Innovations worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PGT Innovations by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $44,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $92,600. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGTI opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

