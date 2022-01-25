Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $64.24 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Community Bank System by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,371,000 after buying an additional 71,253 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

