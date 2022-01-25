Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.80

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and traded as high as $39.18. Community Financial shares last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 9,299 shares trading hands.

TCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Community Financial by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Community Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Community Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Community Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

