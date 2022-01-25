Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Gap Up to $67.50

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.50, but opened at $68.95. Commvault Systems shares last traded at $65.20, with a volume of 5,251 shares changing hands.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

