Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €174.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) received a €174.00 ($197.73) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

ML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €163.00 ($185.23) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €159.50 ($181.25).

EPA ML traded down €4.75 ($5.40) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €145.15 ($164.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €142.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €138.61. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($148.69).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

